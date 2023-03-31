The videos, which showed children punching, kicking, wrestling and pulling hair, sometimes outside identifiable York schools, were viewed by The Press on an account called www.instagram.com/york_fights_2023/ which has apparently since been suspended by Instagram.

One of the videos featured a violent incident earlier this month, involving students from a York school which - as The Press has reported - sparked a police investigation and led to the school sanctioning some pupils.

The NSPCC said tech companies had been too slow in prioritising the safety of young people by proactively identifying harmful content and removing it quickly, which would stop it being shared with children.

“This is why an Online Safety Bill that effectively tackles harmful content and helps prevent children being harmed is essential and must be on the statute book without delay,” said a spokesperson.

“Bullying and violence can have a devastating impact on young people and lead to children having low self-esteem, and in some cases serious mental health problems.

“All too often, children are exposed to violent and bullying content online, despite such material breaching the guidelines of many social media sites."

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she was 'deeply troubled' when young people brutally attacked others and this latest wave of attacks published on social media showed that online platforms were being used by some to promote violence.

A clip from one of the fight videos placed on www.instagram.com/york_fights_2023/, which has apparently since been suspended (Image: The Press)

She said: "We urgently need a comprehensive youth service, to inspire young people to engage positively with others and have opportunity to express themselves, learn how to engage with others and for all to feel and be safe and secure."

She added that she would meet with the police and other agencies to learn more about how this rise in peer violence was threatening young people in York and what action was being taken to address this.

Zoë Metcalfe, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire and York said bullying, harassment and fighting were unacceptable wherever they took place. "The filming of incidents, especially in this case, of young people, by young people is beyond comprehension," she said.

“I urge people to report incidents to the police, on 101, but if it’s taking place and people are in danger, they should call 999. Alternatively people can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The Press understands that Instagram has taken action over the account under its policies against bullying and harassment, removing the content when it became aware of it.

A clip from a video of a fight between York schoolgirls, which was placed on www.instagram.com/york_fights_2023/, which has apparently since been suspended (Image: The Press)

It is understood that the company's policies do not allow people to share videos involving minors being physically bullied, unless the video is being shared to condemn it.

Instagram is understood to support police investigations when it receives a valid legal request and to use a combination of proactive detection technology and reports from the community to find and remove content that violates its policies.

Between October and December last year, the company is understood to have taken action on 5 million pieces of content for bullying and harassment on Instagram, over 85 per cent of which the company found itself before it was reported.

Instagram is understood to have spent approximately $5 billion last year alone on safety and security.