A MAN has been taken to hospital following a serious crash in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police officers said they are working with ambulance colleagues attending a serious collision in Knaresborough's Market Place.
A spokesperson for the force said: "It happened at about 11am, involving two cars and a pedestrian. A man has been taken to hospital.
"Please avoid the area while we work at the scene."
