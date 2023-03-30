A MAJOR road near York is partially closed following a crash in the area.
Traffic is at a standstill on the A64 eastbound near Askham Bryan as the road is blocked.
A spokesperson for the AA said: "Queueing traffic due to crash on A64 eastbound from Redhill Field Lane at Bilbrough Top to A1237 at the Copmanthorpe roundabout."
It has been reported that emergency services have been called to the scene.
