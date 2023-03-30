Earlier today, traffic was at a standstill on the A64 eastbound near Askham Bryan as the road is blocked.

The AA said the incident happened near to Redhill Field Lane at Bilbrough Top and the A1237 at Copmanthorpe roundabout.

But the road has now been cleared and traffic is moving again.

The A64 near Askham Bryan in York (Image: Google Street View)

It was reported that emergency services were called to the scene.