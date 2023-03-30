Live Malton: police deployed after reports of suspicious vehicle By Dylan Connell Share Officers are currently deployed in Malton following a report from a member of the public about a vehicle in suspicious circumstances. Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Commments are closed on this article Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
