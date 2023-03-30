Zombie Prom took to the stage at Scarborough College under the guidance of local theatre performer and director, Alex Weatherhill.

The show told a story of acceptance, set in the American 1950s Atomic age.

Alex Weatherhill has most recently worked with Scarborough Theatre Company's, 'The Addams Family', and Stephen Joseph's 'Comedy of Errors'.

Scarborough College's Zombie Prom (Image: Richard Ponter)

He said: "I wanted to bring something completely different to the school, something that no-one will have seen.

"I wanted to push boundaries and introduce a new show to the school and the wider community."

The opening scene began with Headmistress Miss Delilah Strict, played by Brazilian student, Bruna Amaral Simoes, in her first ever English-speaking role, overseeing the school Nuclear Fair, where the girls whip their eggs, cooking for the fallout shelter, and the boys make gun racks for a safer tomorrow.

It set the tone for the rest of the show, which included camp humour and the stereotypes of the 1950s.

Alex added: "It took a while for the humour to land with the students, they began the process a little thrown by the misogyny and prejudice displayed in the script and story, particularly as Scarborough College is an international school and the story is set in full Cold War American hype territory.

"In fact, we had around 10 nationalities on or backstage. Once they got it, though, they all fell in love with it."

More than 50 students from the college had a part in the show, including Toby McTurk as Jonny, the protagonist student who turns into a zombie, Heidi Maxwell as Toffee, who plays his love interest, and Ted Kellock, as sensationalist magazine journalist Eddie Flagrante.

Support players included Pearl Basson, Aishani Datt, Izzy Hall, Joe (JD) Duffy, Joe Swann and Pun Veeraphan.

English teacher Sarah Cox choreographed the musical, with the exception of the Expose tango, which featured the work of student Daria (Dasha) Karmazih, and the Musical Direction came from Director of Music, Rebecca Leeson.