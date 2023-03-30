It appeared the Loch Fyne Restaurant in Walmgate had had its chips when pub operators Greene King submitted plans last May to turn it into a pub with ‘expanded food provision.’

City of York Council in September then approved slightly amended plans featuring a revamp of the inside, along with a new ‘speakeasy’ private bar. Further applications relating to signage were also approved soon after.

However, the Press understands that the Fossgate House venue is to remain as a fish restaurant, at least for now.

A spokesperson for the Greene King, told the Press: “We’re still reviewing our plans for the premises and don’t have any further details to share at this stage.”

The restaurant opened in 2006 after the site had traded for decades as F.R Stubbs Ironmonger.

Other Loch Fyne restaurants across the country have been closing or being converted to other uses, usually pubs.

TripAdvisor currently gives the Walmgate venue four stars, ranking it 106th out of York 723 restaurants and 7th out of 23 fish restaurants.

Diners have been praising the food, plus its offers, such as a date night.

On Wednesday it was offering fish, chips and mushy peas for £10!