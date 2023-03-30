Carly Jackson, who lived in Copmanthorpe, passed away two years ago this month from renal failure aged just 33, four years after being diagnosed with kidney disease.

The second anniversary of Carly’s death took place on World Kidney Day itself – March 9 this year.

Read next:

Carly’s sister, Stacie Jackson-Ross, said: "As a family, it was important to fundraise again in memory of Carly on World Kidney Day and to raise critical funds for Kidney Research Yorkshire.

"Carly loved flowers and we wanted to give something back to people for their kindness in donating so we created some handy shopper bags to gift to people. The bags had a design featuring flowers, which seemed fitting, and in particular daffodils as this time of year and Spring always reminds us of her.

"Carly’s children, nine-year-old Maddie, and Jorgie, six, were keen to get involved in all aspects of the fundraising and they have been busy raising awareness and folding, packing bags and distributing them and even posting some to Australia.

"The children are close to raising £1,000 through the support and generosity of their family, friends and also teachers and peers at Copmanthorpe Primary School."

Maddie and Jorgie with the bags to remember their mum (Image: UGC)

As The Press previously reported, in 2017, Carly fell ill and was admitted to hospital with a kidney functioning at just six per cent.

Following months of visits to various doctors, nurses and consultants, Carly had lines put in so that she could undergo dialysis treatment three times a week at York Hospital. It was a difficult period getting used to the routine and having to spend so much time in hospital away from her children.

Carly Jackson in hospital

Two years later, however, Carly was delighted to be given the opportunity to have a transplant, so on May 24 2019, Carly was given a donated kidney from a family friend after they had all been tested for a match. A kidney transplant, however, is not a cure for kidney disease, but a treatment, so there is always a risk that the kidney will be rejected.

Following the transplant, Carly was losing function in the lower third of her kidney and over the next year she had numerous infections meaning several stays in hospital. She then contracted pneumonia and, due to a severely compromised immune system, Carly’s body was unable to fight it, even with the intensive care team doing all they could, Carly passed away at 3.35pm on March 9 2021 – just 12 hours after her last admittance to hospital.

Carly’s friends described her as ‘one in a billion’ and ‘a force of nature’ and Stacie says of her sister “she was warm and mothering, a real livewire and hilarious. She loved her family and her children fiercely and is so missed every single day by so many people.”