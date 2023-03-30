A WOMAN who owns a fitness bootcamp in York has completed a "brutal" 100,000 step challenge to raise money for charity.
Verity Garrington runs a ladies-only fitness bootcamp based in York, which has more than 300 members focusing on improving health, fitness, lifestyles and giving ladies their confidence back.
Earlier this month, Verity completed the challenge of taking 100,000 steps in the space of 24 hours to support the IDAS charity - reaching the total in just 18 and a half hours.
Overall, she walked 48 miles during the challenge, along with five others.
Verity said: "I'm not going to sugar coat it, it was brutal.
"Was it hard? Absolutely. Do I regret it? Not one bit.
"The support was incredible throughout, from new faces to walk with us
people beeping car horns.
"I honestly can’t thank everyone enough. I'm forever grateful and unbelievably proud."
Verity's donation page remains open online at: bit.ly/3xg7aq1
So far, she has raised more than £1,000 for IDAS.
