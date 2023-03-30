Eddie Burnett, from York, captured this footage on the busy M62 near Bradford, after a driver began to change lanes without looking.

Warning: This video contains strong language

Eddie, 18, a student from York, said: "Someone changed lane without looking, it was a driver I had previously noticed, as they were already driving erratically.

"He pulled in front of me after pushing me onto the hard shoulder, before stopping in a live and moving traffic lane and getting out.

"I was fairly shocked, you don't want to mess with anyone stupid enough to risk their own and their kids' lives."