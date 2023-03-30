THIS dash cam footage shows an angry motorist pull in front of another car and get out on the motorway to confront another driver in a road rage incident.
Eddie Burnett, from York, captured this footage on the busy M62 near Bradford, after a driver began to change lanes without looking.
Warning: This video contains strong language
Eddie, 18, a student from York, said: "Someone changed lane without looking, it was a driver I had previously noticed, as they were already driving erratically.
"He pulled in front of me after pushing me onto the hard shoulder, before stopping in a live and moving traffic lane and getting out.
"I was fairly shocked, you don't want to mess with anyone stupid enough to risk their own and their kids' lives."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article