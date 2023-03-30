The MPs stress plans are already well-advanced, backed by the public, and they pledged to keep fighting for the upgrade to be delivered.

Last week, Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper announced some 30 road schemes would be delayed, with work on them possibly starting in the 2030-35 period rather than in 2025-30.

Plans to upgrade the A64 north-east of York look set to be delayed

The minister blamed “Putin’s War in Ukraine” for hiking up costs, but he also said the government “will prioritise delivering the opening stage of HS2.”

Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, a government minister for small businesses, said the announcement would ‘disappoint’ residents, who back the upgrade, but he stressed all other road schemes have also been hit.

He told the Press: “This project is still very much on the Government's agenda and we hope to get a decision in the next 12 months so National Highways can begin detailed costing and acquisition of land, with a planned start date of 2030.”

Selby & Ainsty MP Nigel Adams also confirmed public support for the upgrade, citing a survey of more than 1,000 nearby residents along the route.

Designs for the dualling are well-advanced with a preferred option being a new route just to the north of the existing road.

National Highways, he added, “have been asked by Government to continue their work refining the design for the A64 upgrade and preparing the business case with the intention that it be put forward for construction early in the 2030 to 2035 planning period, rather than late in the 2025 to 2030 planning period.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy agreed the delay was ‘disappointing’ especially when upgrading the A64 has the “potential to deliver such economic growth for our region.”

Mr Sturdy added: “With this delay, it now more important than ever for the Council to deliver the dualling of the northern ring road after the government granted funding in 2019. Gridlock is strangling our economy and we need to do all we can to get York moving again.”

Scarborough MP Sir Robert Goodwill branded the dualling of the A64 “the most important infrastructure project for the coast”, noting congestion on it’s single-carriageway sections on Fridays and holidays.

Sir Robert blamed the cost of government energy support schemes for the delays, but noted plans were well-made, with lines drawn on maps, talks with landowners and the value-for-money of the scheme already proven.

Like the other Conservative MPs we spoke too, he also stressed he would keep campaigning for the upgrade.

“We just hope the economic situation improves,” he added.