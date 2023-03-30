Bus operator, East Yorkshire Buses, has announced that it will be taking over the operation of the Service 12 in York from Monday April 3, provided under contract to City of York Council until March 2025.

The service will operate under a new brand called 'York Locals' - part of the wider East Yorkshire brand - and will serve between Foxwood Lane, Woodthorpe, York, Elmfield Avenue and Monks Cross.

The York Locals buses will feature a branding design to raise awareness of the new service, as well as new interiors, USB charging points and next stop announcements – with the aim of ensuring that customers get a "top-quality experience from the second they step on board".

Stuart Fillingham, East Yorkshire Buses' head of commercial, said: “East Yorkshire Buses are delighted to be operating Service 12 and look forward to welcoming our new customers along the route.

"We are committed to operating buses in a way that helps put our services at the heart of the communities they serve, so look forward to proactively engaging with our customers, our partners at City of York Council - and other local stakeholders to grow patronage on this service.”

The takeover is in line with the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding period, with a potential option to extend for up to an additional three years.

As well as journey planning and ticketing options on the East Yorkshire Buses app, new printed timetables will also be provided. These will be available on bus, in district centres and will be sent out to selected areas along the route through mail drops.

Alternatively, those wishing to learn more can visit the East Yorkshire Buses website, or call BusLine on 01482 59 29 29.

East Yorkshire Buses operates local services in and around Hull, East Yorkshire, Scarborough and into North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

The company, which was founded in 1926, has its head office in Hull and is part of the international public transport company The Go-Ahead Group.