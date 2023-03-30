The TikTok video, posted this morning (March 30), shows footage from the top of a fire engine as it travels along Foreshore Road in Scarborough.

It was filmed by a man who was instructed to come down from the roof after those inside the fire engine became aware of him.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are aware of a Tik Tok video showing a man on the roof of one of our fire engines.

“The appliance was travelling through Scarborough at around 7.30pm last night when he climbed on top of it. This was unauthorised and as soon as he was spotted, the appliance was safely brought to a stop.

Read next:

Over 10 vehicles suspended in police taxi crackdown in York

Pictures reveal damage after car crashes into shop in York street

One hundred properties in York suburb STILL without power this morning

“Our crew checked for injuries before expressing their concerns around the dangerous behaviour.

“The man, who was joined by two others on foot, became verbally aggressive and abusive towards our crew – treating our staff in this way is completely unacceptable and this matter has been reported to North Yorkshire Police.

“We know most people would know how reckless this behaviour was, it could have led to some very serious injuries, if not worse.

“But we are well aware of the power of social media. If your children have viewed this footage, please talk to them about how dangerous this behaviour is – if we had received an emergency call, we could be writing a very different statement this morning.”

The Press has approached North Yorkshire Police for a comment, which will be published when it is received.