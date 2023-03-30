North Yorkshire Police officers have worked with partner agencies on a special operation to ensure that taxis in York are mechanically satisfactory and are legal to be on the road.

On Saturday night (March 25) officers from the city centre policing team worked with the Special Constabulary and roads policing officers on 'Operation Edge'.

Key partners which included the City of York council and the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) also took part in the operation.

Officers patrolled the city centre in marked police vehicles looking for taxis that didn’t have passengers on board. The taxi was then requested to stop and follow the police vehicle to a specialist bay. Checks were then made by the police and partner agencies to ensure that the vehicle was legal to be on the road and mechanically safe.

The operation identified several taxis which were found to have various faults. In total, 31 vehicles were inspected - and from the 31:

11 vehicles suspended for defects of a significant nature,

two vehicles were issued with rectification notices issued for minor defects,

three advisory notices were issued for minor breaches in conditions

15 vehicles were satisfactory.

PC Dave Ellison, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “I am grateful to the partner agencies who assisted us with this operation which enabled us to engage with taxi drivers in the City of York.

"We were successful in identifying several taxis which had faults. These included dangerous tyres and faulty suspensions.

“Some of these vehicles could have caused a serious road traffic collision if they had continued to operate.

“Members of the public who choose to use and pay for a taxi expect the vehicle to be safe.

“This operation sends out a clear message to taxi drivers to ensure that vehicles are maintained so they are fit for purpose and legal to be on the road.”