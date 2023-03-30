With Saint Catherine’s Hospice’s new fundraiser Dip, Donate, Nominate set to start on Saturday and run throughout April, sand artist Fred Brown has shown his support.

Fred took to Scarborough’s South Bay on Wednesday and drew a combination of the charity’s logo and the new event logo to spread the word about the campaign.

Fred said: “It was a close call with the weather on Wednesday but I’m happy with how this has turned out. Usually my sand art is animal rights based but when Saint Catherine’s got in touch I was more than happy to help.”

Fred has also hinted that the design may pop up again a couple of times throughout April.

Saint Catherine’s are asking supporters to dip in the sea for eight seconds, donate £8 to their Just Giving page and nominate friends, family and colleagues to do the same.

Anyone taking part in the fundraiser is encouraged to post about it on social media, tag friends and tag Saint Catherine’s so the hospice team can see and share your efforts. You can also use the hashtag '#SCHdipanddonate'.