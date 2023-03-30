TV star Ben Fogle is about to start a new UK tour - and it’s coming to the Barbican in York on Friday May 19.

During the 'Ben Fogle - Wild' tour, audiences will see Ben sharing stories of hope, possibility and positivity, all learned from his encounters around the world.

Ben will take viewers on a new journey to relive the tales he has encountered along the way – in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

Speaking about his new tour, Ben Fogle said: “Adventures, expeditions and journeys have helped shape and mould me. They have strengthened me emotionally, physically and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.

"I’m looking forward to sharing some of those skills and life lessons, as well as the stories of the incredible people and animals I’ve met along the way, when I get out on the road.

"It could be my biggest adventure yet."

Ben is also a Sunday Times bestselling author who has written more than 15 books.