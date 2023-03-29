Concert organiser Graham Bradbury said he was announcing the passing of its president and former musical director, John Warburton, 'with great sadness.'

"John first appeared on stage at York’s Annual Community Carol Concert in 1962," he said.

"He made a further 10 appearances up until 1990, when he became the resident conductor and then in 1992 becoming its musical director."

He said that in total, John conducted the Christmas event on 39 occasions, and became synonymous with what became for many the start of their Christmas celebrations.

"In 2013, John became aware that his duties were becoming a little more tiring and he appointed Mike Pratt as his own successor, with him finally taking the baton from John in 2018," he said.

"It was a unanimous decision that as Mike took on the title of Musical Director, John Warburton was made the first ever President of the Organising Committee of York’s Annual Community Carol Concert.

"The musical world has lost a great musical talent and will be sadly missed by many.

"We send our condolences to his wife, Sue and all the Warburton family."

The concert takes place each December at York Barbican, with last year's event attracting more than 1,300 people - to the delight of organisers after the previous two events were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's event will take place at 2pm on Sunday December 17, with tickets will available on-line from August 1.

Appearing this year will be Shepherd Group Youth Band, York Stage School, Track 29 Ladies Choir, Badger Hill Primary School Choir, Steve Cassidy, Musical Director, Mike Pratt and the event will be hosted by the Rev Andrew Foster and BBC Radio York's Adam Tomlinson

The concert will again raise money for the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and The Press's nominated charity for 2023.

Tickets will cost £8 adults, £6 over 65s and under 14s and a £25 family ticket (2 adults + 2 under 14s).