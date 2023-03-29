EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a crash in North Yorkshire today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews and fire appliances from Thirsk and Ripon were called to an incident in Dalton at around 1.10pm today (March 29).
The crews were sent following a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service stating that they were responding to a car which had collided with a tree, trapping an elderly male driver near to the village hall.
But, on arrival it was found to have been a crash involving a Mitsubishi car and a Peugeot with no persons trapped - and both of the drivers were out of their cars and in care of North Yorkshire Police officers.
