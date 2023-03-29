EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a man got his finger stuck in a car seat in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 2.26pm today (March 29) to Bishopdyke Road in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Tadcaster after reports of a man in difficulty.
A service spokesman said: "Fire crew were dispatched to assist a man who had got his finger stuck in a car seat while trying to reach for a pen.
"The man’s finger released by fire crew from car seat who also administered First Aid for a minor hand injury."
