Green Bank House is a spacious fisherman’s cottage in Robin Hood's Bay dating back to 1706 with breathtaking views out to sea and comes complete with its own boat bed – the RHB19.

And that's not all. The cottage was once home to a celebrated local artist too.

The master bedroom with en-suite, situated across the whole of the second floor, is home to a handcrafted double boat bed which has been built into the eaves.

All at sea! Boat bed at Green Bank House (Image: Supplied)

Lovingly engineered by a local joiner, this purpose-built bed was designed to create a feature of the quirky split level floor.

There is a smart TV with complimentary Netflix on the mast, a helm and storage space below deck.

This spacious dual aspect room boasts panoramic views across some of nature’s best vistas.

From the boat bed, guests can look out to the south over pantile rooftops to the beach and rugged coastline at Ravenscar, famous for its low level rocks and colony of 300 seals.

The master bedroom also boasts a freestanding roll top bath where guests can lie back looking out to sea – certainly a room with a view.

According to The Hepworth Wakefield, Green Bank House was formerly home to the celebrated artist - Albert Wainwright (1898 – 1943) – contemporary of the renowned Henry Moore.

Wainwright was famous for his watercolours of Robin Hood’s Bay, many of which were created from the master bedroom.

In keeping with its heritage, the current owner of Green Bank House has adorned the property with contemporary artwork from local artists and businesses including pieces from Kate Smith who paints local maritime and landscape scenes and sea-life in oils and acrylics.

The cottage (available via www.sandandthecity.co.uk) comprises three double bedrooms - one king size, one double and a twin room with 2 single beds (suitable for children only) with three bath/shower rooms – and can accommodate a maximum of four adults and two children.

The rest of the cottage has been decorated in a nautical theme too: the twin beds have blue and white striped duvets and oars above the window as well as fishing boat accessories.

Twin room in a nautical theme at Green Bank House (Image: Supplied)

Green Bank House is a fully restored grade II listed double fronted cottage, located in the old village on Fisherhead and is within a minute’s walk of the beach.

There is a large open plan sitting/dining room with a log burner. The cottage has been decorated and furnished to a high standard and has free unlimited WiFi, two Smart TVs with Netflix included, and a Bluetooth speaker. The high end bespoke kitchen has fully integrated appliances and is well equipped.

To the rear of the property is a patio area, with garden furniture and BBQ and guests are able to sit outside the front of the cottage where there are wonderful sea views. The cottage is dog-friendly for one well-behaved dog and also comes with a parking permit for Fisherhead car park.