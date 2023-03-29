The rock icons will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 6.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday ,March 31 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Formed in Bradford, The Cult broke through into the mainstream in the mid-1980s with such legendary hits as Rain, Fire Woman, Love Removal Machine, Lil’ Devil and She Sells Sanctuary.

Platinum-selling albums Love (1985), Electric (1987), Sonic Temple (1985) and Ceremony (1991) cemented the post-punk pioneers’ place at rock’s top table and they remain one of the most incendiary live acts around.

Frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist and song-writing partner Billy Duffy continue to be The Cult’s creative driving force.

2022 saw the band release Under The Midnight Sun – their acclaimed seventh UK Top 20 album.

After selling millions of records during their career, it was a case of coming full circle for Astbury and Duffy as Under The Midnight Sun, which featured the instant classic single Give Me Mercy, was recorded at Rockfield – the very same fabled Welsh studios where they recorded their 1984 debut Dreamtime.

The Cult’s 13-date Under the Midnight Sun European Tour starts in June.

The UK dates are the band’s first shows on home soil since last year’s six-date co-headline arena tour with Alice Cooper.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer welcomes Sting, Blondie, Pulp, Hollywood Vampires, N-Dubz, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, Pete Tong and The Essential Orchestra Ibiza Classics and the International Tour of MAMMA MIA! .

For more information visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or thepiecehall.co.uk