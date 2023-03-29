The 40ft pool was built in the grounds of the Prime Minister’s constituency home in Richmond, North Yorkshire, and was believed to cost around £400,000 to heat.

Activists from Greenpeace gathered outside the Grade II listed home this morning (March 29).

The activists wore swimming trunks, flip flops and scuba diving gear, as they lined up outside the gates of Mr Sunak’s house, said to valued at £2 million, waiting to get access to the Prime Minister’s private pool.

A Greenpeace spokesperson said the activists aimed to highlight the “hypocrisy” of the Prime Minister paying for private upgrades while UK residents struggle to pay energy bills.

The demonstration comes ahead of the Government’s 'Energy Security Day’ tomorrow (March 30).

Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner, said: “We're queuing up for the Prime Minister's heated pool because a better electricity grid should be a public good, not the private luxury of millionaires.

“While Sunak will enjoy doing lengths in his warm pool, the rest of us are stuck with an outdated power network, not fit for purpose, that’s blocking the roll-out of more cheap and clean renewables.

“Securing green energy for all should be the focus of the Government this week. Instead, they’re approving new oil drilling and giving tax breaks to fossil fuel giants, proving they really are out of their depth when it comes to tackling the climate and energy crisis.

“Sunak must upgrade our outdated grid and clear away other barriers to renewables so we can reap the full benefits of cheap energy from solar and wind, bringing down bills and carbon emissions alike.

“If he refuses, he leaves us stranded without a raft.”

When the story was first reported the prime minister declined to comment on the works at his constituency home.