The data from the Office for National Statistics shows the median house in York cost £290,250 in the year to September 2022 – up from £275,000 in the year to June.

In the year to March 2022, it was £275,000.

The figures also show the median average income for a full-time employee in York was £32,533 in the year to September.

It meant full-time working house hunters needed almost nine times their income to buy a home in the city.

However, two decades ago, the average house cost £105,000, while the average wage was £20,272 - which meant the price of a home was 5.2 times the average full-time annual wage, meaning houses are now 72 per cent more unaffordable than 20 years earlier.

Figures show full-time-working house hunters in York needed 8.9 times their income to buy a home (Image: Newsquest)

Nationally, house prices fell for the first time since 2011 from £279,000 in September 2021 to £270,000 last year, while further ONS figures show prices have fallen further at the start of this year.

The recent fall in price follows more than a decade of steady rises after the 2008 financial crash.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it is investing £11.5 billion in increasing the number of "genuinely affordable homes".

A spokesperson added: "We want to give communities more of a say over development in their area and build more homes in the places people want them.

"That is why we have consulted on changes to the National Planning Policy Framework that will put local communities at the heart of the planning system whilst protecting the greenbelt."