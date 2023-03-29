TWO new stores have opened at a York shopping centre.
Luggage retailer Samsonite and flip flop brand from Brazil, Havaianas, have both arrived at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Fulford.
Samsonite is located on the South Mall, between Haribo and 200 Degrees Coffee.
Havaianas, which has a huge range of flip flops, sandals, espadrilles and beach accessories, is located between O2 and Zwilling.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here