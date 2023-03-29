Luggage retailer Samsonite and flip flop brand from Brazil, Havaianas, have both arrived at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Fulford.

Samsonite is located on the South Mall, between Haribo and 200 Degrees Coffee.

Havaianas, which has a huge range of flip flops, sandals, espadrilles and beach accessories, is located between O2 and Zwilling.