To help them relax before the big event at York Theatre Royal, City Cruises treated the performers to a trip on River Duchess.

And to make them at home, the boat was dressed in their national colours of blue and yellow.

The 40-strong ballet company found themselves stuck outside of Ukraine after the Russian invasion, so have continued touring Europe and the USA while conflict rages on, including giving a sell-out performance in York last summer.

Commercial & Marketing Manager at City Cruises, Chris Pegg, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to host the Kyiv City Ballet on our beautiful boats as they arrived in York.

“We hope that their evening boat trip was as memorable and enjoyable as their upcoming performance at York Theatre Royal promises to be. It was an honour to be a part of their visit to our beautiful city, and we wish them the very best for their performance. We hope to welcome them back on board soon for another unforgettable experience with City Cruises”.