Northern Rail says services between York and Leeds via Harrogate are currently being disrupted due to a trespass incident between Poppleton and Hammerton.

"Trains are currently unable to operate between Hammerton and York in both directions," it ssid.

"Network Rail staff are currently on site dealing with the incident between Poppleton and Hammerton."

It ssid another incident between Pannal and Hornbeam Park had now been cleared, but added: "Due to trespassers on the railway between York and Horsforth some lines are blocked.

It said the 14.42 York to Leeds service via Harrogate had been affected, and availability checks for a rail replacement service were being made in case required.

It added that the 15:59 Leeds to York due 17:11 would be terminated at Harrogate. "It will no longer call at Starbeck, Knaresborough, Cattal, Hammerton, Poppleton and York. This is due to trespassers on the railway."