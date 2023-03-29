As reported by The Press online, two cars crashed on Tuesday night at 8.45pm in Leeman Road near Garfield Terrace.

The cars involved were an Audi and a Mini Cooper – with the Audi crashing into the side of the N-Joy Supermarket, on the corner of Garfield Terrace and Kingsland Terrace.

The scene last night (Image: David Dunning/YorkMix)

Pictures show the Audi after it crashed into the side of the N-Joy Supermarket, on the corner of Garfield Terrace and Kingsland Terrace (Image: David Dunning/YorkMix)

Emergency services were on the scene after the crash.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Four casualties were out (of the vehicles) on the arrival of crews, two of whom were taken to hospital via road ambulance.

"Crews carried out scene safety, isolated the vehicle batteries and used drizzit pads for a fuel leak."

They added that a building inspector had been out and declared that the shop building was safe.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said on Wednesday that no arrests had been made and the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The scene today after the crash (Image: Dylan Connell)

Tyre marks could be seen today (Image: Dylan Connell)

The N-Joy supermarket was closed on Wednesday, and the cars no longer on the scene.

Wooden boards covered the damaged bricks caused by the Audi crashing into the side of the shop.

Tyre marks could be seen on the grass in front of the shop, where the Audi came off the road.

Chris Raj, manager of Corking Food & Wines, in Garfield Terrace, next to where the incident took place, said he did not see the accident but went out to the scene straight after.

When he arrived he said there was a man lying on the ground, with lots of people looking to see what had happened.

Mr Raj said there was a heavy presence from emergency services including police officers, firefighters, and ambulance paramedics.

“I was very shocked,” he said.

Mr Raj said he could see that both cars had been badly damaged.