Mark Simpson is alleged to have been on bail suspected of raping and choking the first woman when he had non-consensual sex with the second as she slept next to her partner. He denies all the allegations.

The partner of the second woman told the jury he forcibly ejected Simpson in his underwear from his house into the street and was then arrested by police after Simpson accused him of assault.

The jury at York Crown Court heard Simpson met the first woman online and the alleged rape took place at the end of their first date.

They heard the first time he met the second woman was when she was in a pub with her partner a few hours before she was allegedly raped and that there was no connection between the two women.

“We are getting the impression you were out of control sexually ..... last year,” prosecuting barrister Michael Greenhalgh told Simpson.

“That’s not correct,” said Simpson.

“You are not interested in consent,” the barrister said.

“I have respect for women, massive respect,” said Simpson.

He said every sexual activity between himself and the two women was consensual.

Simpson, 34, of Huntington Road, York, denies two charges of rape and one of strangulation.

The first woman told the jury she and Simpson had a “really nice time” together with a meal at the Grand Hotel, and visiting city centre bars.

They went back to her house and she alleged she made it clear there would be no sex, even though they would be sleeping in the same bed.

Simpson claimed there was no discussion about sex.

He also denied Mr Greenhalgh’s suggestion “the only reason you had gone back to the address was in order to have sex with her” and claimed that sex “never crossed my mind”.

The first woman alleged Simpson started the sexual activity and during it he slapped her hard three times, called her names and put his hands round her neck choking her.

Simpson alleged that he had given her a gentle slap because he “wanted her to be happy”, denied strangling her and claimed he had never wanted to harm her.

He claimed other women had described him as “boring” and asked him to slap them, but he had not done so.

He alleged he was shocked when she ordered him out of her house.

The first woman alleged that she was screaming and crying. Simpson denied that.

The jury heard he was arrested on suspicion of rape and released while investigations continued.

They heard that the second woman, her partner and Simpson ended up at the partner's house after they met two weeks later.

The woman and the partner alleged Simpson was told to sleep in the spare room. Simpson denied this.

The woman said she went to sleep first in the master bedroom and woke to find Simpson having sex with her on one side of her and her partner on the other.

“I said, 'what the ….', I was, like, panicking,” she said. She alleged she jumped out of the bed and ran out of the house after trying unsuccessfully to wake her partner.

She said she told her partner over the phone what had happened a couple of hours later, after he woke up.

The partner alleged he found Simpson asleep in the spare room and kicked him out of the house in his underwear.

The jury heard police found Simpson’s clothes in the spare bedroom.

Simpson alleged that the partner found him asleep in the master bedroom, where he had undressed, and that he had never used the spare room.

He claimed the woman had initiated the sex and that he knew she was consenting by her behaviour. He alleged she didn’t say anything and that he didn't know when she left the house.

The woman claimed he “must have known” she was asleep.

The jury went out on Wednesday afternoon to consider its verdict.