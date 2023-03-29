Mike Armstrong is co-founder of the brand SWANK, which has just launched a range of botanical teas.

They follow his efforts to keep sane during the lockdowns when he also gave up the booze and the coffee.

Mike was born and raised in Edinburgh and studied graphic design in Aberdeen.

A career in the creative industries followed, including advertising, marketing, digital and design.

He moved to York ten years ago to work in advertising for restaurants and advertising companies based in Leeds.

In 2019, Mike and some friends created SWANK, which started off by them exchanging stickers which appeared on streets around the world.

It then morphed into a streetwear brand selling t-shirts, caps and stickers bearing the SWANK label.

The pandemic and its lockdowns then happened and with time on his hands, Mike wanted “to create soothing, relaxing drinks to help me unwind.”

He continued: “I spent a couple of years mixing, tasting and testing different blends of tea in my kitchen in York, assisted by my wife who has a degree in herbal medicine and who worked in Neal's Yard in Leeds.”

Mike created his premium teas, using “bold and uncommon” teas, herbs and fruit.

There’s one called Fake Boss, featuring coconut and pineapple; Optimists Die First featuring ingredients including Chinese Green tea and orange peel and Zombie Killer featuring Assam Black Tea, spices and coffee.

He found a manufacturer in the South of England who could emulate his brands and create teas at low volume.

A soft launch took place last month, with sales starting at Earth Warriors health shop in Darlington and at a pop-up store in Notting Hill, London, called Raye The Store.

With a slogan “When life sucks, have a SWANK”, Mike admits the branding maybe a bit rude, but he believes it engages with his younger core audience and values.

He says the world has reached a saturation point of featuring “inane looking models gazing into the distance,” and his branding is “authentic” and “relevant.”

The selling of teas had also been forgotten in terms of design and relevancy. With younger people also laying off the booze and drinking more “adventurous” teas, Mike saw a gap in the market, helped by half of under 30s saying they are drinking more tea when working from home.

Indeed, Mike promises for more opportunities for tea lovers to enjoy a good SWANK.

He added: “We are currently collaborating with an award-winning butcher to make a SWANK sausage using one of our teas as a base ingredient. We will also be collaborating with a mixologist on a range of SWANK cocktails using our teas as the base ingredients.”