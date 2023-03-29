A HUNDRED properties in a York suburb are STILL without power this morning after 18 hours - and electricity chiefs still have no idea when it will be restored.
Northern Powergrid said yesterday afternoon that the unplanned cut was affecting properties in Tang Hall streets such as Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.
"We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on," it said then, adding that the cut had been caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.
At 6.30am today, the power was still off and the company was still saying it was reviewing how long it would take to get people's power back on.
