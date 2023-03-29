A HUNDRED properties in a York suburb have been hit by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid said this afternoon that the unplanned cut was affecting properties in Tang Hall streets such as Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.
"We're currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back on," it said, adding that the cut had been caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel