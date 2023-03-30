Every time I drive along the A64 between York and Tadcaster and pass under the flyover at Bilbrough Top, I feel a little burst of pride for The Press.

This structure is concrete evidence of one of the newspaper's most successful campaigns, Close The Gaps, which I am confident has saved numerous drivers' lives over the past two decades.

This structure, providing a safe crossing over the dual carriageway, allowed highways officials in 2003 to finally close a series of gaps in the central reservation which had led to carnage in the 80s and 90s.

There was crash after crash as drivers cut through the gaps to cross to the opposite carriageway and then - after the slightest of misjudgements - were struck by vehicles hurtling along in the outside lane.

Pedestrians were also forced to dice with death by having to run across both carriageways if they wanted to catch a bus.

Thousands of readers signed our Close The Gaps petitions but it was only after one particularly horrific tragedy that the five-year campaign finally succeeded.

Jamie Sanders, 16, was killed while crossing the A64 to catch his bus home, after finishing work at Bilbrough Top.

His parents, Colin and Chris Sanders, bravely agreed to accompany The Press on a deputation to Westminster in 2001 in the hope that other parents would never go through the trauma they had endured.

They told a Roads Minister their tragic story and helped to make the case that the £11 million flyover represented value for money.

In 2008, road accident statistics showed what a difference the campaign had made in cutting the toll of death and injury.

Bilbrough Top was number one in an accident black spot league table for North Yorkshire before the flyover was built and the gap was closed, with 20 serious accidents in three years from 1999 to 2002.

It fell dramatically to number 53 in the league after just seven accidents in the three years 2005-2007, after the gap shut.

Over the decades, several other Press campaigns have sought to save lives, for example our Think, Don't Swim campaign, launched in 2011 after a bartender drowned when he jumped into the Ouse at the end of a shift at a riverside bar.

York filmmaker Dave Thorp worked with the paper to create a hard-hitting film aimed at warning of the dangers.

We also sought to save the old Terry's chocolate factory in Bishopthorpe Road from closure in 2004; I even ended up addressing a trades union conference in Scarborough to gather support for that one, although, sadly, this campaign ended in glorious failure.

Mike Laycock addresses a trades union conference in Scarborough about The Press' Save Terry's campaign

We had more success with our battle in 2000 to Save Ryedale From Flooding, which did its bit to get new flood defences installed in Malton and Norton.

But there was another successful campaign which I personally will never forget: the one in 1997 when my editor asked me to 'Save Our Santa.'

Father Christmas looked set to be homeless when the Yorkshire Co-operative Society decided to close its Victoria House department store in York, where he had a fine grotto.

We appealed for help in creating a new grotto and the response was fabulous. York Theatre Royal offered the use of its patio, and DIY store Do It All offered materials and manpower to build the seasonal home.

People volunteered to become Santa's little helpers, helped with the grotto design, donated gifts and played the part of Father Christmas himself.

It was a huge logistical effort but we decided it was worth it as we put smiles on the faces of the thousands of York children who went to meet Santa.