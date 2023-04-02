We asked members of our Camera Club to take photos on the theme of 'York Street Life' for this month's prize competition.

We all know that York is an amazing place to live - and visit.

Now here is the proof!

From buskers and street entertainers to streets bustling with people and cafes and bars where you can get away from it all - York has it all.

And that is even before we mention the world-beating attractions and the city's rich history.

We hope some of these photos capture that today.

Well done to all our finalists in this month's competition and to our winner who has won £50.

It was difficult to pick this month's champ, given the quality of the photos.

Well done to Lisa Young for her photo of one of York's best-loved busking groups, The Hyde Family Jam, and to Jamie Campbell for his atmospheric black and white shot of a busker in the city.

And we had to laugh at Nikki Balfour's image of a street entertainer because of its caption: "The man with big balls!".

Sara Grinnell also made us grin with her shot of a dog outside a pharmacy in York with the caption: "I've put on my best coat and still can't get into the pharmacy!".

Sara Grinnell's photo for our #YorkStreetLife competition

Kieran Delaney captured a moody note in his photo of a gentleman reading the paper in Cafe Nero while Sue Gabbatiss gave us an unusual look at a very popular view over York across to the Minster from the Bar Walls.

However this month's winner is Emma Richardson for her black and white photo of the Big Issue seller who is always dancing outside M&S in Parliament Street. Emma posted: "This Big Issue seller is guaranteed to put a smile on your face, he's always dancing and smiling outside of Marks's".

The theme for next month's competition will be 'ThroughTheGap'. Good luck everyone!

The winning entry will receive £50. The competition is free to enter to all members of the club and the deadline will be at the end of April.

