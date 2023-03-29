THREE men have been arrested in connection with a two separate reports of vehicle break-ins in North Yorkshire.
In the early hours of this morning (March 29), two Bradford men aged in their 50s were arrested after a Bilton resident spotted suspicious activity on their doorbell camera and a person trying car door handles.
A short time later, officers located a man who matched the description that was passed to officers.
He was in company with a second man and they were both arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and going equipped for theft.
They are currently in custody for questioning.
In a separate incident yesterday (March 28), a 34-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested in connection with a similar incident that happened in the Yew Tree Lane area on Sunday (March 26).
A resident reported a person breaking into their vehicle. The man was arrested yesterday and has since been charged with theft from a vehicle. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.
