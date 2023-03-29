York’s property developers, housebuilders, homeowners and architects are urged to enter buildings developed in the last five years before April 14.

Ann Reid, Chair of the York Design Awards says the awards has received many fine entries, but the organisers believe more are still out there.

The awards are free to enter and cover residential, commercial, open spaces/public realm, and a new category for this year is mixed-use schemes. Judging will take place in May with the awards presented on July 3 at the Guildhall.

There are also Sustainability and Conservation Awards, with the overall winner also receiving The Lord Mayor’s Award.

All entries will be displayed at York Explore Library during June 10-18 so local people can vote for their favourites in The York Press People’s Choice Award and Young People’s Award.

Previous winners include The York Guildhall, Clifford’s Tower, Moxy Hotel, The Creative Centre at York St John University, The Harriet Centre at York Cemetery, York Bridge Club, and The Hudson Quarter.

For details on how to enter, go to: www.yorkdesignawards.org