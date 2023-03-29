Here are 15 things to do in York this Easter:

1. York Chocolate Festival: 5th to 9th April

Learn more about York’s rich chocolate history and sample some of the city’s finest cocoa at York Chocolate Festival. There’ll be workshops, free chocolate lollipop or egg making, chocolate tastings and a festival market. Find out more here.

2. York’s Easter Egg-stravaganza: 1st to 16th April

City Cruises and York’s Chocolate Story are hiding 16 eggs across the city over a two-week period, with some exciting Easter goodies to be won!

One egg will be hidden at 10am each day, with prizes including 2x Fish & Chips Cruise tickets from City Cruises and a family ticket for York's Chocolate Story, with the main prize being donated by a local business.

Listen to YO1 Radio each morning for hints and clues about the locations of the hidden eggs.

3. Holy Week and Easter Highlight Services at York Minster: 2nd to 9th April

York Minster’s highlight services during the season of Easter can be found here, including services and Choral Evensong on Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

4. Paint your own Easter Egg at York Mansion House: 2nd to 4th April

Get creative and paint your very own egg for someone special or to enjoy yourself. Set in the beautiful Georgian State Room of York Mansion House with views up to the Minster, learn more about the city’s unique and fascinating chocolate history. The delicious hand-crafted white chocolate eggs are from a fantastic local chocolatier Ashley McCarthy, as seen on channel 4’s ‘Extreme Chocolate Makers’. Dark chocolate vegan friendly option available upon request. Find out more here.

5. Hoppy Easter at Mother Shipton’s: 1st to 16th April

Hop along to explore the new Easter Bunny Tipi Trail where lots of cracking surprises are waiting to be found. Immerse yourself in delightful Easter Stories with Daisy Maisy the Storyteller and plant your very own seeds of Spring with Tumbleweed the Gardener. If you’re lucky, you might even get to meet the Easter Bunny himself! Find out more here.

6. Easter Church Open Day at St Michael le Belfrey: 1st April

St Michael le Belfrey will be open for you to pray or just enjoy being in this historic place of peace in the centre of York. Throughout the day there will storytelling, short gospel talks, live music and refreshments. We will also be having a bake sale headed up by our children and youth team to help raise money for our Impact project for the restoration of our church building. Find out more here.

7. Easter at Castle Howard: 1st to 16th April

Enjoy a fantastic day out this Easter at Castle Howard, with adventure and chocolate aplenty! Explore the Grounds and discover a trail of Wildlife Willow Sculptures, take part in a chocolate workshop in York Cocoa Works' Little Chocolate Factory in Castle Howard’s Courtyard, or burn off steam with your little ones in the Skelf Island Adventure Playground. The Easter Celebrations continue in the House with a trail of delicately placed semi-precious eggs, and a beautifully decorated Easter tree. Find out more here.

8. Easter at Beningbrough: 1st to 16th April

Join in the Easter adventures at the National Trust garden, just north of York. Pick up a trail map, pencil, bunny ears and Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg at the end. Around every corner is a unique adventure waiting for you, with 10 challenges scattered around the garden. Are you brave enough to sniff the smelly wellies, or try your hand at hopscotch, before skipping around the stakes? Find out more here.

9. Easter Camp and Games Showdown at Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate: 3rd to 14th April

Camp QE returns with a 4-day Easter Camp at Queen Ethelburga's, with a Games Showdown week taking place after Easter weekend. Activities include: Themed activities, Pool Inflatable, Pool Party, Baking, Sports and many more. Find out more here.

---

For more ideas on what to do in York this Easter, visit: visityork.org/easter

---

10. The Dragon Egg Quest at the Himalayan Garden: 10th April

Rumours are circulating that a dragon has hidden its eggs somewhere in the Himalayan Garden. Join interactive storyteller Dragonella to look for hidden signs of magic as you adventure through the garden on a quest to find the eggs and keep them safe. Find out more here.

11. Easter Egg & Bunny Chocolate Bar Making Workshop at York Cocoa Works: 17th March to 16th April

Join the team at York Cocoa Works to learn how to create your very own Chocolate Easter Bunny or Easter Egg. During this workshop you will discover where cocoa comes from and its origins, learn how they manufacture chocolate on site, sample a selection of chocolate and learn the art of tempering chocolate. Find out more here.

12. Easter Adventures at William’s Den: 1st to 16th April

Make new friends, meet the Easter Bunny and special Celeggrity guests! There are all kinds of Egg-cellent activities in store for all the family, including The Celeggrity Egg hunt, Meet the Easter Bunny, Run wild with Play Pioneers, Design in Carrot Corner, Build a *Bear* payable separately and much more! Find out more here.

13. All of our Eggs are Missing! at York Theatre Royal: 3rd and 5th April

Can you help the Easter Bunny? They have laid a trail of eggs around the theatre but someone has stolen them! Only the empty wrappers are left. Can you solve the clues and riddles to help find the missing eggs? If you succeed, you’re sure to be given an eggtastic reward! Find out more here.

14. The Giant Easter Egg Hunt at RHS Garden Harlow Carr: 1st to 17th April

Enjoy a supersized family adventure at RHS Garden Harlow Carr this Easter, as dozens of larger-than-life eggs await discovery on the Giant Egg Hunt. (Find out more here.)

This year’s trail features colourful designs by competition winners whose artwork is being recreated on the giant eggs. Children who successfully find all of the hidden eggs will be rewarded with a free chocolate treat from PLAYin CHOC to take home.

Additional activities on offer throughout the Easter holidays include storytelling sessions, arts and crafts workshops, forest school workshops and much more.

15. Easter Masterclass at York’s Chocolate Story: 3rd to 9th April

Join the master chocolatiers who will teach you the secrets of chocolate making as they guide you through decorating your perfect Easter egg. You’ll make exquisite chocolate truffles and learn techniques to try at home.