The leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Carl Les, has said that the move to the new authority presents a “watershed” in how public services can be delivered for 615,000 residents and nearly 33,000 businesses.

The move to the new authority, which will see the county council merged with the existing seven district and borough councils, will provide the best chance of protecting services at a time of exceptional financial pressures.

North Yorkshire Council is being built with local communities at its heart while covering the largest geographical area of any local authority in the country.

It will retain a main office in each former district area, supported by additional customer access points in the places people go, such as libraries.

Staff will continue to live and work in the communities they serve.

Access to support and services will be easier, via one telephone number, one website, one customer service team and one set of face-to-face customer access points spread across the whole county.

The launch comes at a time of huge financial pressures on the public sector amid soaring inflation of more than 10 per cent. It is estimated that there will be a shortfall of more than £30 million in the new council’s revenue budget for the next financial year, which will be covered by the one-off use of reserves after some additional savings have also been introduced.

By joining up services and maximising spending power in its early years, the new council is set to recoup between £30 million and £70 million, which will become annual savings.

The launch paves the way for a devolution deal that is set to provide more decision-making powers to local political leaders and millions of pounds in additional funding from the Government.

A proposed 30-year devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire, with an investment fund of £540 million is due to lead to benefits ranging from new and better-paid jobs and improved skills and training to more affordable housing.