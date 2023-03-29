Who in their right minds would invite guests into their own home and tolerate people who proceeded to swear, speak loudly on their phones with kids running riot around whilst the parents are distracted with drink.

Who in their right mind would have strange dogs in a place " however placid " with drinkers.

Who would tolerate people talking loudly on a mobile phone and using a laptop to the annoyance of others.

And yes I would expect young children to be accompanied to the toilet, and hopefully out of my home before 8pm.

I would like my home as Humphrey would like his pubs - a haven for social conversations and drinking in moderation.

But of course I'm not running a pub and reliant on customers to make a living

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---

---

Home Office is to blame

FOR years, politicians from all parties have vied with each other claiming to know the answer on how to reverse ever increasing crime figures, anti social behaviour, a drastic decline in police detection rates.

Yet no mention is ever made of the common denominator responsible - namely the Home Office.

Until the liberal "woke" attitude adopted by senior civil servants, who think they know best, changes to one of common sense, together with a realism of life experienced by people they are handsomely paid to serve, likewise that of highly educated theorist Chief Constables with very little practical experience of basic community policing, politicians can continue to expound their views until the cows come home.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire