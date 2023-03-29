In truth, Derby offers far more than York ever can. Similarities? Both cities were the HQ of large early railways; the Midland Railway in Derby from 1844 and the North Eastern Railway in York from 1854. Historically, locos and coaches were built in Derby but only coaches in York. York’s works finally closed in 2002 but trains are still built in Derby today.

A new employer needs a large population to recruit from.

The 2021 census records York’s population as 202,800 and Derby’s as 261,400. However, York is an isolated city but there is only a five mile green gap between Derby and Nottingham; population 323,700.

Indeed, the Derby/Nottingham metropolitan area is home to over 1.5 million. The M1 is in the green gap between the cities and Derby trains to London take 1½ hours while York trains take 2 hours.

Derby is home to Rolls Royce (aerospace not cars) employing 15,000 in the city and Loughborough’s specialist technical university is only 14 miles away. This is technical expertise and technical education on a scale which York simply cannot match.

I love York and wish that GBR could have relocated here but it was not to be.

Don’t blame Keith Aspden or the Government’s evaluation process; York could not offer enough.

Quentin Macdonald

Manor Farm, Church Lane,

Nether Poppleton,

York

---

---

Thank you to York Hospital

I had a sudden medical episode (possible retinal detachment) with my eye over the weekend.

At 6am on Sunday I phoned 111 (answered immediately), who told me to go to A&E. I was triaged, had various tests, and saw an A&E doctor within two hours. I was referred to the Emergency Eye Clinic at noon on the same day.

My eye was very carefully and thoroughly investigated by the ophthalmologist and the nursing team. I would like to thank all the staff for their care and swift attention.

Clare Bond

Stockton Lane