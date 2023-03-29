Councillor Keane Duncan, who is the county’s executive member for highways and transport, said dualling is “essential for North Yorkshire’s economy” as he launched a fresh plea for “delivery not delay”.

His calls have been supported by Tom Paul, director of Sherburn-based manufacturing firm Kingspan, who said delay would have a “major negative impact” on the county’s economy.

A ministerial statement issued by transport secretary Mark Harper earlier this month revealed the £300m plan to dual the A64 from Hopgrove to Barton Le Willows was among 30 projects being pushed back.

Mr Harper said the scheme would continue to be developed, but works were now being considered for 2030-35 rather than 2025-30 as originally planned.

Councillor Duncan said: “The current A64 suffers daily congestion, is dangerous and holds our region back.

“Dualling is essential for North Yorkshire’s economy – we know it will support business and unlock new investment. It is also critical for road safety given the A64 is amongst the most dangerous roads in the North.

“The economic case is strong, business is behind it and there is immense public support.

“The government is making record investment in transport and this is very welcome - but we must ensure rural areas like North Yorkshire benefit. We need delivery not delay.

“The new North Yorkshire Council is working with businesses, partners and the public to push the case for this critical improvement.”

Mr Paul, who is chairman of the A64 Growth Partnership, said: “This is of course a great disappointment.

“This delay will have a major negative impact on our region and for further investment and growth in the area.

“The team are extremely disappointed after so many decades of push-backs.”

The busy trunk road has one of the worst accident records in the North of England, with a number of fatalities, said Cllr David Jeffels, who has been a leading voice for the dualling to become a reality.

The North Yorkshire and Scarborough councillor said: “Successive governments and business leaders in Scarborough Borough and Ryedale, have for years acknowledged that the road is inadequate to cope with the high volume of business and holiday traffic between Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and the big conurbations of South and West Yorkshire but we have seen so many false dawns of promises. It is not just key road for holiday traffic, but one carrying heavy trucks and big volumes of traffic daily in both directions throughout the year.”

“Improving the A64 can be justified on many counts – boosting the local economy, attracting new investment to Scarborough and Ryedale, and helping to reduce the serious accident rate.”