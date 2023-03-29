Bond star Colin Salmon, Absolutely Fabulous star Harriet Thorpe, Strictly Come Dancing finalist Molly Rainford and actress Francesca Henry will join as the Knight family.

Salmon who is best known for his role as MI6 deputy chief of staff Charles Robinson in three Bond films will play “tough-talking and fiercely protective” father-of-two George Knight, the BBC said.

Speaking of the role, the 60-year-old said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders to take on the role of George Knight. I’m excited to explore the character of George, a true East End gentleman, having been born in the East End myself.

“I have a great affinity and love for the show and I look forward to being part of the great legacy.”

EastEnders to introduce brand new family

The family will join the show amid the disappearance of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and the Panesar family vying to join forces with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to run the Queen Victoria pub.

But, Linda is secretly teaming up with her “larger-than-life” mother, Elaine Peacock (Thorpe), who will be bringing her new partner George Knight (Salmon) and his two daughters Gina (Henry) and Anna (Rainford) to Albert Square.

Discussing the role, Thorpe, 65 said: "I’m thrilled to be playing Elaine, who is an ultimate matriarch with a huge and vivid personality with a heart of gold who takes no prisoners and fights with all she’s got, but has a vulnerable side that she only shows a select few.

“The Vic needs strong women running it, and I want to honour the incredible, iconic queens who define EastEnders since the beginning.

“The entire company is a dream come true to work with, full of support, laughs, and creativity, with the warmest welcome from day one.

“The East End is where my family started out, so for me this feels like coming home!”

TV presenter, singer and actress Rainford, known for playing Nova Jones on the CBBC show of the same name, said: “I’m super-excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders.”

The 22-year-old added: “It’s such an iconic show which myself and my family love, so it’s an honour to bring the character Anna Knight to life who is set to stir up drama upon her arrival.

“I’ve already met a few familiar faces from my time on Strictly and I can’t wait to meet and be a part of the EastEnders family.”

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Henry, who starred in A Discovery Of Witches, said: “I wish I could tell younger me that one day I would be joining the show that I watched religiously every night with my grandma.

“It’s very surreal and a true privilege to be trusted to bring Gina to the Square, and to be a part of such an exciting, tight-knit new family.”

The Knight family will join the show along with their beloved Chihuahua Tyson in scenes set to air on-screen in early summer, the BBC said.