The event took place just days before the council which organised the event ceases to exist.

Selby District Council says it attracted a substantial number of high-quality nominations, reflecting the calibre and diversity of businesses which operate in the area.

The council will be replaced with the new North Yorkshire Council, providing all local authority services, from Saturday (April 1).

That means this year’s event – marked with a special awards ceremony on Tuesday evening (March 28) – was the last under the district council.

The council says the ceremony was used to highlight the dynamism of the district’s business community, with a diverse range of businesses and people recognised for the success and talent they have brought to the area.

Ten categories featured in the awards, to reflect the different contributions businesses and their staff members have made to the area’s economy and the vibrancy of the business community.

The council also says the standard of nominations was so high that in the category which recognises the district’s best apprentices, the judges found it impossible to separate seven different candidates and decided to make them all winners.

Selby District Council’s Executive lead member for communities and economic development, Cllr David Buckle, said: “Our area has a thriving business community and Selby District Council has made every effort to promote the success of those involved.

“These awards proved a superb opportunity to do that. We were pleased with the interest the awards have generated and the number of nominations we received. It really does reflect the interest people have in our employers and their staff.

“Judging high-grade nominations is never easy and all those who contribute to the success of the business community have a right to be proud, not just the winners, though they have clearly shown truly outstanding qualities.

“As a council, we share that pride and are pleased that as North Yorkshire Council takes responsibility for all services in the district, it is inheriting such a strong business community. I have no doubt it will continue to thrive and I look forward to seeing that happen.”

The ceremony was hosted by Janet Waggott, the council’s chief executive, who stands down from the post on Friday (March 31).

Winners in the 2023 Selby District Business Awards are:

New Kid on the Block:

Livvy’s Ice Cream; Runner-up, Creative Crafts and Curios.

High Street Hero:

JP Harll; Runner-up, Selby Butchers.

Tourism and Leisure:

The Drovers Arms; Runner-up, Scarthingwell Golf Club and Academy.

Tradesperson:

G’s Taxi; Runner-up, ACW Plumbing and Heating.

Social enterprise/community interest company:

Tadcaster and Rural Community Interest Company; Runner-up, Sherburn in Elmet Community Trust.

Creative and Digital:

Seven Video Productions; Runner-up, CREATETVT.

Environmental Responsibility:

Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens; Runner-up, Refill-it.

Small/Medium Business:

Ye Olde Sun Inn, Fairfax Distillery and Chocolatiers; Runner-up, Whitewing Recruitment and Training.

Growth Business:

Semperfli Fly Tying; Runner-up, KAG Financial.

Apprenticeship Awards:

Levi Kelton - Zacs Club Ltd

Chloe Smith - Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Patrick Conlon - ForFarmers UK Ltd

Jack Harvey - Cranswick Gourmet Bacon

Ryan Simmons – GXO

Bradley Elms - GXO

Saffron Farrington – GXO