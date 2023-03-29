This Easter the team from the York Food Festival bring you the York Chocolate Festival, a celebration of York's Chocolate History.

The event opens on Wednesday April 5 and will run until Sunday April 9 - showcasing chocolate and all things sweet from local independent businesses.

A demonstration during last year's Chocolate Festival (Image: York Chocolate Festival)

Located in Parliament Street in the city centre, it will be open from 10am to 5pm each day. It is free entrance to the festival and market, with some ticketed activities also available for chocolate lovers.

In the festival market, a selection of chocolatiers, confectioners and everything in between will be on offer. Even some traditionally savoury products with a sweet twist will be showcased at the popular market - from independent traders local to the area.

In the activity area, chocolate lollipop making, tastings and hands on cookery workshops will be part of the activities programme.

There will be a walking sample trail around the city of York and an opportunity to try samples from some of the best York’s food scene by visiting a range of deli’s, restaurants and suppliers.

There will be a range of sweet treats on offer (Image: York Chocolate Festival)

There will also be a chance to sit and relax while enjoying a drink at the festival chocolate bar. Alongside the usual refreshments, drinks such as cocoa gin and chocolate stout will be available.

Next to the festival bar there will also be alcohol free alternatives brought to you by The Alcohol Free Drinks company. They will be serving a number of beers on draught alongside wines, spirits and even a glass of alcohol free Pimm’s.

The Chocolate Festival returned last year following a two-year absence during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the restrictions in place across the UK.

It featured more than 40 stands in the Parliament Street Market including specialist origin chocolates, truffles, eggs, and other chocolate creations. Alongside chocolate specialists there were cakes, brownies, macarons and other baked items. More stands selling confectionary were joined by chocolate flavoured drinks, liqueurs and other sweet treats.

A family attending the York Chocolate Festival in 2022 (Image: York Chocolate Festival)

The team were also "delighted" to be bringing back our demonstration area featuring some of York and Yorkshire’s most talented chefs and chocolatiers at work. They said they were particularly proud to be featuring Ashley McCarthy, from Channel 4’s ‘Extreme Chocolate Makers, showcasing one of his extraordinary creations with a York twist.

York Food Festival is an independent organisation that runs events throughout the year celebrating local and regional food and drink. Any money generated from stand fees and ticket sales goes back in to the festival to improve it year after year.