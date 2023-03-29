Rollits, which has offices in York and Hull, is offering two-week placements in the summer.

Zaneta Andraszczyk, Molly Bloom and Josh Hobson feature on the Rollits website to help guide entrants.

Candidates must be available to join the team in Hull for two weeks this summer and by then should have completed the second year of a law degree, or the third year of an academic non-law degree or have some form of equivalent academics. They should be looking to start their period of recognised training in September 2025.

Caroline Neadley, partner and training principal at Rollits, said: “Above all we are looking for candidates with the right attitude. We expect our people to be motivated and enthusiastic, and we look for these qualities in our work experience students, too.

“We do not believe that work experience should involve photocopying or making tea! During the placement students will work on real client matters alongside our trainees, solicitors and partners by getting involved in drafting documents, conducting research and meeting clients.”