Following what it says was a highly successful launch of the Chamber’s Hospitality Forum in February, the forum is now preparing a series of roadshow events around the county to engage with the industry and gather information.

The first hospitality forum to have been organised by any Chamber of Commerce in the country, the group has been established to champion the industry by both giving it a voice and ensuring that it is heard regionally, nationally and internationally.

The York & North Yorkshire Hospitality Forum will be holding events across the region.

The first event is on Thursday April 13 from 10.30am to noon at CU, Scarborough.

The second is in the afternoon of that day at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate from 2.30pm to 4pm.

York stages an event at Middletons from 10.30am to noon on Tuesday April 18.

On Friday April 21 from 10am to 11.30am, an event will be held at Whitby Golf Club in Whitby.

Tuesday April 25 sees two events.

The first that day is at Skipton Town Hall, Skipton, from 10.30am to noon, and the second event is at Thornborough Hall, Leyburn, from 2.30pm to 4pm.

The events are designed to gather information, highlight areas of best practice and unearth areas that require more support and attention.

The Chamber says this information gathering process will then culminate in a presentation to government ministers in Westminster in a bid to garner much needed support for the sector at the highest level.

Philip Bolson, chair of the Hospitality Forum, said: “We would like to invite anyone in an associated business to come and talk to us. We need to hear from everyone, from cafes, restaurants, B&Bs and hotels to skills providers, food and beverage producers, suppliers, laundry services and linen providers.

“We will then take this to the heart of government and show what this vital and diverse sector has to offer and what it needs to thrive.”

The forum says hospitality accounts for some 50,000 roles across North Yorkshire and is a cornerstone of the region’s economy whose impact runs far and wide in terms of its supply chain benefits, employment impact and supporting services.

However, the sector is currently experiencing unprecedented challenges following the pandemic, with rising costs, recruitment and retention issues, access to finance and inconsistent demand all making life very difficult.