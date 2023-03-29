Business leaders pitched for funding and some received £1,000 each.

StartUp Saturday is part of the nationwide StartUp UK initiative, a partnership between Enterprise Nation and Monzo Business. The event in York was facilitated by City of York Council and Enterprise Nation.

Emma Jones, CEO and founder of Enterprise Nation, guided attendees on starting-up, from writing a business plan to navigating the world of finance.

Social media strategist Amanda Perry spoke about online presence and a panel of York business founders spoke on their experiences.

Cllr Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “I’d encourage anyone with a new business in York, or who is looking for advice on starting one, to take full advantage of the local support. This includes support from our Business Growth Managers, and our weekly business newsletter which will help you stay up to date with events, funding opportunities and the latest news from the council and beyond.”

The £10,000 of grants was provided by local philanthropist Richard Harpin, co-founder and former CEO of home improvements and repairs firm HomeServe, via his York-based enterprise charity the Enterprise Trust.

Richard said: “I’m passionate about supporting young entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses. I was a keen self-starter in my youth and that early hands-on experience helped to shape the entrepreneurial career I’ve had ever since. That’s why I believe we should do everything we can to introduce and nurture enterprise in the next generation.”

The grants were awarded to: York-based Ruby Willow, Femme Cacao (food and drink); George Lewis (York University), Sailia (tech); Leeds-based Martin Sabucha, Stag Strat (tech); York-based Joly Black, Four Wheel Drive York Ltd (creative); York-based Olivia Heppell, Skintelligence (beauty);York-based Ryan Willis, Open World Quests (themed walks); York-based Jessica Riley, Mind Body Beauty (beauty); York-based Josh Fowler, Clean & Restore (furniture restoration); Harrogate-based Olivia Kitteridge, Real Time Stories (education) and Pickering-based Lyes Berkache, Yorloos (portable toilets).

Emma Jones, CBE, founder of Enterprise Nation, said: “There is no shortage of entrepreneurial ambition in York. The event highlighted a wealth of talented individuals who are driving forward their businesses with real passion.

“What we must do next is help the next generation of entrepreneurs to succeed with the business support, tools and funding they need to thrive and grow.”