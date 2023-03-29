The game was held in honour of Peter Woodmansey, who died of septicaemia at Leeds General Infirmary in 2020, aged 17, just three weeks after a diagnosis of Leukaemia.

Peter was a keen sportsman and was a huge football fan, so many of his former schoolfriends and teammates from Bootham School returned to face a strong Wiggington Grasshoppers under 19s side in the charity match held at Bootham Junior School.

Peter with Charlotte Collinson in 2020, a few months before his death (Image: UGC)

Peter was the youngest of four children, all of whom have attended the school in York.

Dave Hopwood, a coach at Wiggington Grasshoppers, opened the afternoon by remembering Peter as a "valuable member" of Wiggington Grasshoppers from when he joined the under 16s - and led a minute’s applause prior to the start.

Watched by a crowd of around 200 spectators, the Bootham Old Scholars won a good natured, but hard-fought match by five goals to three.

Peter’s mother, Alison, expressed her thanks to everyone who attended. She said: “It means so much to us in our grief to know that Peter is so widely treasured and that his compassion for others continues to inspire.”

The victorious Bootham Old Scholars pictured with Peter’s parents, Alison and Michael Woodmansey and organiser, Charlotte Collinson (Image: Lucy Noble)

Organised by Charlotte Collinson, a friend of Peter and Dave Hopwood, the match was held to celebrate Peter’s life and to raise money for Candlelighters - who work hard to support families of children with cancer.

Peter’s family have been supported twice by Candlelighters, firstly, after his sister was treated successfully for Neuroblastoma stage 4 - and after Peter died in 2020.

Candlelighters is based in Leeds and supports families across Yorkshire. Peter’s mother, Alison Woodmansey, has been invited to head up a local branch of Candlelighters in York called Team Peter, to offer support to local families and coordinate some of the fundraising in the city.

Team Peter is now up and running for Candlelighters and Alison said she is keen to hear from anyone who would be interested in being involved.

Charlotte Collinson and Alison Woodmansey with Keith Hardcastle, Candlelighters chair of trustees (Image: UGC)

Alison can be contacted through the Candlelighters office by emailing: becki.marren@candlelighters.org.uk

Friends described Peter as "brilliant, kind and hilarious" adding that he was "loved by all and never failed to brighten up the room."

Speaking at a memorial concert for Peter, one of his friends said: "I have never met a kinder, sweeter, happier boy as Peter. He radiated friendliness, warmth and empathy for others.

"People were drawn to his goodness and beaming smile. He truly was a very special person and I feel utterly blessed to have known him."

Peter sang in his school's choir, played French Horn, was one of the school’s leading tennis players and a loyal member of the First XI football team.