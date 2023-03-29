Black Sheep Brewery has joined forces with the Human Milk Foundation (HMF) for the second year running, as it aims to normalise discussions about access to human milk, largely among dads aged 30 - 45, who could be lone fathers or dads-to-be.

The brewery's Milk Stout is available in most major national retailers and features a ‘peel and read label’, which when scanned, will direct you to the HMF site with instructions on how to donate. A donation of exactly £20 directly to the charity will feed a premature baby with human milk for the entire day.

Charlene Lyons, CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re delighted to once again partner with the incredible people at Human Milk Foundation to launch this fundraising campaign.

“We consider the blood bikers to be real heroes, when they receive the call, they do whatever it takes, day or night, to pick up the donation from the nearest milk bank and quickly but safely transport the milk to the necessary hospital or family in need.”

For further details on the work of HMF, visit the website.