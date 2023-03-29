Humberside Police say that some time between 9pm on Thursday (March 23) and 2pm the following day, two John Deere Star Fire GPS Receivers and Screens were stolen from two John Deere tractors while they were being stored in a covered barn on a farm close to Wilberforss in East Yorkshire.

A police spokesman said: "If you have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of Wilberfoss during these hours, please contact police on 101 quoting Log 370 of 24 March 2023.

"Please can we remind farmers to review their security and to keep their properties and equipment safe."