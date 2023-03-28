FOUR people were injured last night when two vehicles crashed in a York street and one of them then struck a York shop.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it attended the two-vehicle collision, which happened at 8.45pm in Leeman Road near Garfield Terrace.
A spokesperson said one of the vehicles impacted a shop building.
They said four people were injured, and they understood all four casuaties were taken to hospital.
They added that a building inspector had been out and declared that the shop building was safe.
